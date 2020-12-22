Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 02:33 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Arsenal will hope to continue their positive form in cup competitions under Milel Arteta.
The Gunners, who have been suffering in the Premier League 2020-1 season, will want to find solace by reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Defending champions City have won the trophy on three successive occasions and are once again the favorites.
Here's the match preview.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ruled out due to a calf injury.
Mid-fielder Thomas Partey also remains sidelined, while Granit Xhaka serves the last of his three-match ban.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes, who was sent off against Southampton last week, returns from a one-match suspension.
For City, Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte are doubts, whereas, Gabriel Jesus may be missing again.
Arsenal have already tasted success after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield earlier under Arteta in 2020.
With the Spaniard completing one year at the club on Sunday, his record in cup competitions has been notable.
Arsenal have also progressed to the round of 32 in the Europa League 2020-21 season after winning all six group stage games.
This could serve as optimism.
City have been ruthless when it comes to the EFL Cup.
To win three straight honors highlights the consistency level they have hit in the tournament.
City look to be a side in sync with the competition and Pep Guardiola will want the energy from his side to get the job done.
Their concern is a lack of goals though in recent times.
Arsenal and Manchester City last met in the League Cup in the 2018 final, with City winning 3-0.
The Gunners have lost their last three League Cup matches against City.
Arsenal have been eliminated from six of their last eight League Cup quarter-finals.
Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 17 goals in 25 appearances in the League Cup (10 goals, 7 assists).
Arsenal predicted starting XI: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Willock, Elneny, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Nelson.
Man City predicted starting XI: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling.
Dream 11 team prediction (4-4-2): Leno; Cancelo, Gabriel, Dias, Tierney; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Ceballos, Saka; Sterling (c), Lacazette (vc).
Match prediction: Arsenal 0-2 City.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.