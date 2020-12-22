Arsenal will hope to continue their positive form in cup competitions under Milel Arteta. The Gunners, who have been suffering in the Premier League 2020-1 season, will want to find solace by reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Defending champions City have won the trophy on three successive occasions and are once again the favorites. Here's the match preview.

Info Arsenal vs Man City: Team news and selection

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ruled out due to a calf injury. Mid-fielder Thomas Partey also remains sidelined, while Granit Xhaka serves the last of his three-match ban. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes, who was sent off against Southampton last week, returns from a one-match suspension. For City, Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte are doubts, whereas, Gabriel Jesus may be missing again.

Arsenal Arsenal will want to continue their momentum in cup competitions

Arsenal have already tasted success after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield earlier under Arteta in 2020. With the Spaniard completing one year at the club on Sunday, his record in cup competitions has been notable. Arsenal have also progressed to the round of 32 in the Europa League 2020-21 season after winning all six group stage games. This could serve as optimism.

Man City Man City out to get the job done

City have been ruthless when it comes to the EFL Cup. To win three straight honors highlights the consistency level they have hit in the tournament. City look to be a side in sync with the competition and Pep Guardiola will want the energy from his side to get the job done. Their concern is a lack of goals though in recent times.

Stat attack A look at the key stats ahead of the game

Arsenal and Manchester City last met in the League Cup in the 2018 final, with City winning 3-0. The Gunners have lost their last three League Cup matches against City. Arsenal have been eliminated from six of their last eight League Cup quarter-finals. Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 17 goals in 25 appearances in the League Cup (10 goals, 7 assists).

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction