Oracle co-founder is launching tech institute to tackle global challenges

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle and the world's second-richest person, has announced a major change in his philanthropic strategy. He is setting up a new technical institute to tackle global challenges. The initiative, called the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), will be established in collaboration with the University of Oxford .

Institute goals Core mission of EIT In his announcement on X, Ellison emphasized the importance of philanthropy for the public good. He said, "But there are additional ways that I would like to invest my time and resources in giving back to the world we share." The core mission of EIT is to revolutionize healthcare by creating and distributing a new generation of life-saving drugs.

Global challenges Areas of focus Ellison also highlighted that EIT will work toward combating world hunger by engineering higher-yielding crops and establishing a global network of low-cost indoor growing systems. The institute will also focus on slowing climate change by developing efficient clean energy generation and storage systems. He said, "I am amending my giving pledge and promising to do more by concentrating my resources on the Institute."