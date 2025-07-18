The last wage hike was given in September 2024

Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes for this year

By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Jul 18, 202505:52 pm

What's the story

Saurabh Govil, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Wipro, has said that the company is yet to decide on salary hikes for this year. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said the decision will be based on macroeconomic trends, demand visibility, and business performance in the coming months. The last wage hike was given in September last year.