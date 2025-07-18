Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes for this year
What's the story
Saurabh Govil, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Wipro, has said that the company is yet to decide on salary hikes for this year. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said the decision will be based on macroeconomic trends, demand visibility, and business performance in the coming months. The last wage hike was given in September last year.
Hiring approach
Hiring strategy still demand-led, focus on large deals
Govil addressed concerns over Wipro's declining headcount and the effect of artificial intelligence (AI) on recruitment. He said the company's hiring strategy is still demand-led, with a focus on large deals in its pipeline. Despite a net reduction in headcount over the past year, Govil emphasized that Wipro's talent supply chain is ready to scale up if needed.
Market outlook
Wipro expects new deals will boost performance in H2
Wipro hopes new deals will boost its performance in the second half of the fiscal year. Srini Pallia, a senior executive at Wipro, said Wipro recorded $5 billion in total bookings in Q1, including $2.75 billion from large deals. With ramp-ups expected in the coming quarters, Pallia is confident that H2 FY25 will outperform H1, paving the way for a stronger FY26.