Kotak Bank CEO tops private banker salaries with ₹13cr payout

The CEOs of private sector banks have witnessed a 4-12% hike in their salaries for the financial year 2024-25. Among them, Ashok Vaswani, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank , has bagged the highest compensation of ₹12.95 crore for FY25. The hike comes after a three-month period in FY24 when Vaswani drew a total salary of ₹1.62 crore after taking charge on January 1, 2024.

Salary increase Who earned what? HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan witnessed the highest salary hike of 11.96% year-on-year. His pay stood at ₹12.08 crore in FY25, excluding ESOPs of 2,12,052 shares granted to him in the previous fiscal year. Axis Bank's CEO Amitabh Chaudhry earned ₹9.11 crore in FY25, a marginal increase od 0.2% from his FY24 salary. IDFC First Bank's CEO V Vaidyanathan took home ₹5.55 crore in FY25, up by 4.53% from last year's ₹5.3 crore.

Compensation details FY25 salaries may not include variable pay It is important to note that the FY25 salaries may not include variable pay, which the CEOs are entitled to for that year. This is usually approved by the banking regulator. For instance, Jagdishan received 50% of his cash variable pay for Performance Year 2023-24 in January FY25 as per the bank's annual report. Additionally, stock options were also granted to these CEOs during this period.