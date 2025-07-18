Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford

Manchester United reach agreement with Brentford for forward Bryan Mbeumo

By Rajdeep Saha 05:48 pm Jul 18, 202505:48 pm

What's the story

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign forward Bryan Mbeumo. The deal between clubs has been struck at £65m guaranteed + up to £6m in add-ons. As per The Athletic, the payment will be made on 4 instalments. A move is now being finalized with Mbeumo expected to be part of United's upcoming US Tour. Here's more.