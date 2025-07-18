Page Loader
Manchester United reach agreement with Brentford for forward Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 18, 2025
05:48 pm
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign forward Bryan Mbeumo. The deal between clubs has been struck at £65m guaranteed + up to £6m in add-ons. As per The Athletic, the payment will be made on 4 instalments. A move is now being finalized with Mbeumo expected to be part of United's upcoming US Tour. Here's more.

Key details of the deal

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mbeumo's contract at Manchester United will be valid until June 2030 plus option until June 2031. The Red Devils wanted the plus one-year option and it has been included in the agreement.

Manchester United had submitted 3rd bid worth £70m for Mbeumo

On Thursday, Manchester United made an important third bid for the player. As per The Athletic, the offer was worth up to £70 million, with an initial amount of £65 million and additional add-ons worth £5 million. The Red Devils had an initial £55m bid for Cameroon forward rejected by the Bees. Thereafter, they made an improved bid, worth £62.5m, including add-ons.

Premier League: Mbeumo owns 42 goals and 28 assists

Mbeumo has made 136 appearances in the Premier League. He has made his presence felt with 42 goals and 28 assists. Last season, the player scored 20 goals and made 7 assists from 38 Premier League matches.