Manchester United submit 3rd bid worth £70m for Bryan Mbeumo
What's the story
Manchester United will be hoping to make Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo their new signing after having made an important third bid for the player. As per The Athletic, the offer is worth up to £70 million, with an initial amount of £65 million and additional add-ons worth £5 million. Brentford have yet to respond to the latest offer from United, who remain confident about securing the transfer before their US tour begins next week. Here's more.
Transfer dynamics
Mbeumo has made it clear he prefers United
Despite being linked with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Manchester United have prioritized the Mbeumo deal. The 25-year-old Cameroonian international scored 20 Premier League goals last season, attracting interest from several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur. However, Mbeumo has made it clear to Brentford that he prefers a move to Manchester United.
Team adjustments
Mbeumo's arrival could see Fernandes play deeper role
So far, Manchester United have signed Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha and Paraguayan full-back Diego Leon in the ongoing summer transfer window. If Mbeumo's transfer goes through, it could see skipper Bruno Fernandes play a deeper role in the team. Fernandes could play alongside Manuel Ugarte or Casemiro in midfield. Ruben Amorim is likely to have a new number 10 pair of Cunha and Mbeumo. This means that Amad Diallo could be used as a right-wing back.