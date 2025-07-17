Mbeumo is a key player for Brentford

Manchester United submit 3rd bid worth £70m for Bryan Mbeumo

By Rajdeep Saha 09:35 pm Jul 17, 202509:35 pm

Manchester United will be hoping to make Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo their new signing after having made an important third bid for the player. As per The Athletic, the offer is worth up to £70 million, with an initial amount of £65 million and additional add-ons worth £5 million. Brentford have yet to respond to the latest offer from United, who remain confident about securing the transfer before their US tour begins next week. Here's more.