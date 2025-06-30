FIFA Club World Cup: Bayern Munich beat Flamengo, reach quarter-finals

Bayern Munich have reached the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup after a thrilling victory over Brazilian side Flamengo. The match was highlighted by England captain Harry Kane , who scored twice to take his season tally to 41 goals in all competitions. The win came despite Flamengo's impressive 11-match unbeaten streak before the encounter.

Match highlights Kane and own goal hand Bayern early lead The match started on a high note for Bayern when Flamengo's Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar accidentally scored an own goal in the sixth minute. Pulgar redirected Joshua Kimmich's corner into his own net via the inside of the far post. Just three minutes later, Kane doubled Bayern's lead with a powerful low drive that deflected off Leo Ortiz before finding the back of the net.

Resilience Flamengo show fightback before Kane seals the deal for Bayern Flamengo's Gerson scored a stunning strike to give his team hope 12 minutes before halftime. However, Leon Goretzka restored Bayern's two-goal advantage with a long-range effort that seemed to fool goalkeeper Agustin Rossi on its way in. Despite former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho reducing the deficit from the penalty spot early in the second half, Kane's clinical finish sealed Bayern's place in the last eight of the tournament.

Goal machine Kane surpasses 40-goal mark for 2nd successive season Kane's brace against Flamengo marked his third goal of the tournament and further emphasized his scoring prowess. The Englishman has now broken the 40-goal barrier in consecutive seasons for the first time, having ended the 2023-24 campaign with 44 goals in all competitions. In 95 matches, Kane owns 85 goals for the club. Bayern Munich have been in stunning form this season, scoring a whopping 154 goals across all competitions.