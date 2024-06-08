Next Article

Cristiano Ronaldo is the tournament's top scorer with 14 goals (Photo credit: X/@Cristiano)

UEFA European Championship 2024: All you need to know

By Rajdeep Saha 05:26 pm Jun 08, 202405:26 pm

What's the story The UEFA European Championship 2024 is all set to start from June 14 onward. The tournament will be held in Germany. This will be the first time Germany has staged the European Championship since reunification. A total of 24 nations will take part in the tournament with Poland, Ukraine and Georgia progressing via the play-offs. Here are everything you need to know.

Groups

Euro 2024: Here are the groups

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland. Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania. Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England. Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France. Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine. Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic.

Format

Key details about the format

The top two nations from each of the six groups will proceed to the round of 16. In addition to these 12 teams, four of the six best third-placed finishers in the group stage will join them. The tournament will witness a knockout format, with one-legged ties on offer. Two teams will eventually play the final after R16, quarters and semi-finals.

Information

Note down the key dates

June 14 will witness the opening contest between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena). From June 30 - July 2, the round of 16 will take place. July 5-6: quarter-finals; July 9-10: semi-finals; July 14: Euro 2024 final (Olympiastadion Berlin).

Stadiums

A look at the stadiums

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION) Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA) Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park) Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena) Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena) Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Winners

Multiple trophy winners

Germany (1972, 1980, 1996) and Spain (1964*, 2008, 2012) are the most successful team with three European Championship honors each. Germany have also been three-time runners-up. Defending champions Italy have won two titles (1968, 2020). Italy have also been two-time runners-up. France have won two trophies (1984 and 2000). They reached the final also in 2016.

Details

Some of the other key details

The official match ball of the tournament, "Fussballliebe", was unveiled by UEFA and Adidas on November 15, 2023. The mascot is a teddy bear with shorts on. The mascot's name was announced "Albart" after voting. The official song of Euro 2024 is "Fire". It was released on May 10, 2024. Euro 2024 winners will later compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

Players

Ronaldo and Kane are massive threats

With a record 128 goals in international football, Cristiano Ronaldo would be massive for Portugal. Ronaldo remains the top scorer at European Championship with 14 goals. Ronaldo scored 50 goals in the 2023-24 season for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. England's Harry Kane remains a massive threat. He scored 44 goals in his debut season for Bayern. For England, he owns 63 goals (91 matches).

Information

Mbappe could win the Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mbappe, who owns 47 goals for France, had an excellent 2023-24 season with PSG. He won the domestic double and scored 44 goals.

Teams

France are the favorites to win Euro 2024

France remain the favorites to win Euro 2024. They were the finalists in 2016. France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and were the runners-up in 2022. In between, they lifted the UEFA Nations League title. England, who reached the Euro 2020 final, have one of the best squads. Gareth Southgate's side remains in the mix alongside Portugal, who have several experienced campaigners.

Information

TV listing and streaming details

Indian football can enjoy the live broadcast of the Euro 2024 on Sony Sports Network. They can also enjoy live streaming on SonyLiv application and website (paid subscription).

Information

Decoding the key matches

Matchday 1, Spain vs Croatia (June 15, 9:30pm IST). Matchday 2, Spain vs Italy (June 21, 12:30am IST) and Netherlands vs France (June 22, 12:30am IST). Matchday 3, Switzerland vs Germany (June 24, 12:30am IST), Croatia vs Italy (June 25, 12:30am IST).