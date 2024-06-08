Next Article

T20 WC: India, Pakistan meet in mother of all clashes

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:04 pm Jun 08, 202402:04 pm

What's the story India and Pakistan will battle it out in a much-awaited Group A clash in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. While India defeated Ireland in their opener, Pakistan shockingly lost their first match in the Super Over against USA. Here we look at the match preview and key stats.

Details

Pitch report and other details

Batters are expected to have a hard time as teams batting first were bundled out inside 100 in two of the three matches here in the ongoing tournament. While pacers got assistance with the new ball, the dry surface helped spinners in the middle overs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

H2H

A look at the H2H record

India and Pakistan have clashed in seven T20 World Cup games. India have won five matches to Pakistan's one. The two sides played out a tie in the inaugural edition in 2007. The Men in Blue were later declared winners following a historic bowl-out. Overall, the two teams have faced each other in 12 T20Is. India have claimed eight wins (Losses: 3 Tied: 1).

IND vs PAK

Can Pakistan bounce back?

The dry track in Dallas gave Pakistan batters a tough time against USA. They will now face a far more formidable bowling attack. Meanwhile, Pakistan's star-studded bowling attack failed to strike regularly against USA. India recorded a convincing win over Ireland to kick-start their campaign. While their pacers were spot on, Rohit Sharma's fiery fifty was the icing on the cake.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan (Probable XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.

Stats

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has tallied 488 T20I runs against Pakistan at an astonishing average of 81.33. With 582 runs at 38.80, Babar Azam is the leading run-getter in T20Is this year. Shaheen Afridi leads the T20I bowling charts in 2024 with 27 wickets at 15.96. Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for claiming 2/6 (3 overs) in the Ireland clash.

