Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are pivotal (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:11 pm Jun 07, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Babar Azam and Virat Kohli would have an important say for their respective sides when India and Pakistan face each other in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. Babar is Pakistan's mainstay with the bat as the depleted side looks for his contribution. Kohli has enjoyed facing Pakistan and that is big for India. We highlight their T20 stats.

T20s

How have the two fared in T20 cricket?

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 301 T20 matches (290 innings), Babar owns 10,864 runs at 43.98. In addition to 11 tons, Babar has smashed 90 fifties. He owns 1,148 fours and 205 maximums (SR: 129.56). In 392 matches (375 innings), Kohli has mustered 12,736 runs at 41.89. He has 96 fifties and nine tons. Kohli has smashed 1,136 fours and 409 sixes.

Global leagues

Respective top scorers in PSL and IPL

Babar is the top scorer in the Pakistan Super League. He owns 3,504 runs at 45.50. He has hammered two tons and 33 fifties. His tally of 386 fours is the highest. Kohli owns 8,004 runs in the Indian Premier League at 38.66. He owns 8 tons (highest) alngside 55 fifties. He has smoked 705 fours and 272 sixes.

T20Is

Top two scorers in T20Is

Babar is currently the top scorer in T20Is. He owns 4,067 runs at 41.08 from 120 matches. He has smashed three centuries and 36 fifties. Babar's strike rate is 129.77. He owns the most fours (435) besides 71 sixes. Meanwhile, in 118 T20Is, Kohli owns 4,038 runs at 51.11. He has slammed 37 fifties and a ton. He has 361 fours and 117 sixes.

Numbers

Breaking down their T20I stats across venues

964 runs for Babar have come across neutral venues. He has played 32 matches at neutral venues, averaging 34.32. Babar has scored 1,361 runs at home and 1,742 runs away (home of opposition). Kohli owns 1,256 runs across neutral venues at 62.80. He has smashed 1,577 runs at home and another 1,205 runs away (home of opposition).

Captain

T20I stats of Babar and Kohli as captain

Current Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar owns 2,564 runs as his side's leader from 86 matches (75 innings) at 37.70. Babar has three tons and 23 fifties as skipper. He owns the most wins in T20I history as captain among Full Member sides (46). Kohli captained India in 50 matches, scoring 1,570 runs at 47.57 (50s: 3). He led India to 30 wins.

T20 WC

Their performance in ICC T20 World Cups

Kohli is the top scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history, with 1,142 runs from 28 matches at 76.13. He owns the most number of fifties (14). He is one of the three players with 100-plus fours (103). In 14 matches, Babar has smashed 472 runs for Pakistan at 36.23. He owns five half-centuries.

IND vs PAK

Their numbers in India-Pakistan T20Is

In four matches versus India, Babar has clocked 92 runs at 30.66. His best score is 68*. Kohli is the top scorer in India vs Pakistan T20I matches. He owns an astonishing 488 runs at 81.33 (SR: 123.85). Kohli has clobbered five fifties with the best score of an unbeaten 82. 308 of Kohli's runs have come from five T20 WC games.

