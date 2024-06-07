Next Article

Shaheen has dismissed Rohit once in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:53 pm Jun 07, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma starred in India's victory over Ireland in their opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter. He slammed a 37-ball 52 before being retired hurt. The Indian skipper would like to replicate his heroics in India's next encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9. Here we decode Rohit's T20I stats against Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi.

Meetings

Solitary dismissal across two meetings

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shaheen has dismissed Rohit once across their two T20I meetings. The latter has four runs off six balls in this regard. Notably, the left-arm speedster dismissed the star opener for a golden duck in their 2021 T20 WC meeting in Dubai. It was an in-swinging yorker as Rohit was trapped in front of the stumps.

Troubles

Has Rohit been troubled by left-arm pacers?

Rohit has fallen to left-arm pacers 21 times across 73 innings in T20Is. The Indian ace has clobbered 571 runs in this regard at a fine strike rate of 134.03. Meanwhile, 14 of Rohit's T20I dismissals against left-arm pacers have come in the powerplay overs. The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw left-arm fast bowlers dismiss Rohit five times across 13 innings (SR: 180).

Powerplay

Sensational with the new ball in T20Is

Afridi's brilliance with the new ball has tormented the best of batters in the 20-over format. He has returned with 36 wickets in 63 powerplay innings in T20Is as his economy rate in this regard reads just 6.93. His tally of 34 powerplay scalps since 2019 is only second to New Zealand's Tim Southee (39) in T20Is.

Stats

Here are the key stats

Rohit has only one 30+ score against Pakistan which came in the 2007 T20 WC final. He scored a 16-ball 30* as India lifted the trophy. His other T20I scores against them read 2, 4, 24*, 0, 10, 0, 12, 28, and 4. Meanwhile, Shaheen has three wickets across two T20Is against India. His economy rate reads 8.12.