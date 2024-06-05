Next Article

Mitchell Marsh has 219 T20I runs in the Caribbean

Australia batters with most T20I runs in West Indies

By Parth Dhall 05:17 pm Jun 05, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Australia, the 2021 champions, would be raring to have a crack at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies will take on Oman in their opening fixture. Several Aussie batters have impressed across the previous eight editions. However, the wickets in the Caribbean would pose a different challenge altogether. Here are the Australia batters with most T20I runs in West Indies.

#1

Michael Hussey: 261 runs

Michael Hussey leads the T20I runs column for Australia in West Indies. He remains the only Aussie batter with over 250 runs in T20I cricket in the Caribbean. Hussey, who was known as Mr Cricket, owns 261 runs from 10 T20Is at an incredible average of 87.00 in WI. The tally includes two half-centuries and a staggering strike-rate of 161.11.

#2

Shane Watson: 249 runs

Former all-rounder Shane Watson follows Hussey with 249 runs in 10 T20Is at an average of 27.66. Watson, one of the most flamboyant batters, struck at 145.61 in the Caribbean. His tally includes three half-centuries, the joint-most for Australia with Marsh. Watson, who was also handy with the ball, took six wickets playing for Australia in WI.

#3

Mitchell Marsh: 219 runs

Among active cricketers, Mitchell Marsh has the most T20I runs for Australia in the Caribbean. The pace-bowling all-rounder scored 219 runs from five T20Is, all in 2021, at a strike-rate of 152.08. As mentioned, Marsh has three half-centuries in this regard. The incumbent Australian skipper has the most T20I fours for them in the Caribbean (20).

#4

David Warner: 208 runs

Star opener David Warner has given Australia some solid starts in T20I cricket. His propensity to go big in the Powerplay stands out. Warner, Australia's highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, has slammed 208 T20I runs in the Caribbean. He is the only other batter with over 200 runs in this regard. His tally includes two fifties.