Next Article

Hazlewood claimed a fifer on Day 1 (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: Australia dominate NZ; Day 1 records 14 wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:31 am Mar 08, 202411:31 am

What's the story Australia continue to dominate New Zealand in the ongoing Test series as they dismissed the hosts for 162 on Day 1 of the ongoing second and final match in Christchurch. Josh Hazlewood starred with a brilliant five-wicket haul. In reply, the Aussies were 124/4 at stumps. Notably, the visitors are 1-0 up in the series. Here we look at the day report.

NZ's innings

Hazlewood runs through NZ's batting order

After a 47-run opening stand between Will Young (14) and Tom Latham (38), NZ never got going as they lost regular wickets. Hazlewood ran through their middle order as he dismissed the likes of Rachin Ravindra (4), Daryl Mitchell (4), and Kane Williamson (17) departed in quick succession. None of their batters could touch the 40-run mark as NZ went from 61/1 to 107/8.

Partnership

A crucial ninth-wicket stand

Tom Blundell (22) and skipper Tim Southee (26) tried to consolidate with a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket as NZ went past 150. They eventually finished at 162. Notably, Matt Henry also scored a fiery 29 while batting at numbers nine. While Hazlewood claimed five wickets, Mitchell Starc (3/59), Pat Cummins (1/35), and Cameron Green (1/21) were the other wicket-takers.

Hazlewood

Second fifer against NZ

Hazlewood breathed fire with the red cherry and claimed 5/31 in 13.2 overs. Playing his 70th Test, he has raced to 272 wickets at an average of 24.66. While this was his 12th fifer in Tests, the pacer also owns 10 four-wicket hauls. Against NZ, he has raced to 32 wickets in eight Tests at 25.75 (5W: 2).

WTC

First bowler to accomplish this feat

With this fifer, Hazlewood became the first bowler to accomplish 50 wickets in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He has now raced to 50 wickets in 11 games at a stunning average of 19.46. The tally includes three fifers. Overall, Hazlewood has completed 108 WTC wickets at a fine average of 20.88. He owns six fifers in this regard.

Australia's innings

Matt Henry dents Australia

Australia were also off to a poor start as openers Steven Smith (11) and Usman Khawaja (16) departed cheaply. While Matt Henry dismissed the latter, debutant Ben Sears sent Smith back. Henry also did not let Cameron Green (25) and Travis Head (21) convert their starts. Marnus Labuschagne (45*) and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (1*) returned unbeaten as Australia were 124/4 at stumps.

Bowlers

Three-fer for Henry

Henry was the pick of the NZ bowlers on the day as he claimed 3/39 in just 13 overs. Notably, he claimed an eight-wicket match haul in the opener. Sears did well on debut, having recorded 1/38 in 11 overs. Tim Southee (0/29 in 8 overs) and Scott Kuggeleijn (0/13 in 4 overs) are yet to open their account in the contest.