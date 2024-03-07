Next Article

Australia are 1-0 up in the series

2nd Test: Can New Zealand earn redemption against confident Australia?

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:18 am Mar 07, 202411:18 am

What's the story In a bid to avoid another Test series defeat against Australia, New Zealand will take them on in the second and final Test in Christchurch. Though momentum enjoyed a rollercoaster ride in the opener, the visitors eventually claimed a 172-run triumph. Cameron Green stood out with a career-best 174* in the first innings. Here is the preview of the second game.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second Test, starting on March 8 (3:30am IST). As the conditions here usually favours fast bowlers, the toss-winning captain will look to bowl first. 291 is the average first innings score here. While the Test series isn't being aired live in India, the live streaming is available on Amazon Prime Video.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 61 Tests so far. Australia are the overwhelming favorites when it comes to a head-to-head record against the Kiwis. They have won 35 Tests in comparison to NZ's eight wins. As many as 18 matches have ended in draws. Surprisingly, the Kiwis haven't won a Test series against Australia since their triumph in the 1989-90 Trans-Tasman Trophy.

How did the first Test pan out?

Cameron Green's 174* helped Australia post 383 while batting first. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Nathan Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. Phillips claimed his maiden Test fifer as Australia managed 164 in their second outing. Chasing 369 for victory, NZ were bundled out for 196. Lyon took six wickets.

Here are the probable XIs

NZ (Probable XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (captain), Ben Sears, and Matt Henry. Australia (Playing XI): Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

100 Tests loading for Williamson and Southee

The game will mark the 100th Test of two of NZ's finest players, Kane Williamson and current skipper Tim Southee. The former, who is NZ's highest run-getter in the format, currently owns 8,675 Test runs at 55.25. His tally includes 32 tons and 33 fifties (200s: 6). Meanwhile, Southee is NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He owns 378 wickets at 29.49 (5W: 15).

Key milestones on offer

Steve Smith can break a tie with Steve Waugh in terms of Test tons. They currently have the joint second-most centuries (32) for Australia. Williamson can break a tie with Younis Khan in terms of fourth innings tons. They both currently own the joint-most fourth-innings centuries (5) in Test cricket. Mitchell Marsh is 70 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in Test cricket.

Dream11`

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Alex Carey, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson (C), Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Tom Blundell, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Travis Head (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Santner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon (VC).

