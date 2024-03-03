Next Article

Lyon is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Nathan Lyon becomes second-highest wicket-taker in fourth innings (Tests): Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:59 pm Mar 03, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Nathan Lyon starred for Australia with a 10-wicket match haul in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. After claiming four wickets in his first outing, the off-spinner claimed six wickets in the fourth innings. His brilliance powered the Aussies to a comprehensive 172-run triumph. During the game, Lyon also became the second-highest wicket-taker in the fourth innings (Tests). Here are further details.

Spell

A stunning six-fer in the fourth innings

Chasing 369 for victory, NZ were off to a poor start as Lyon dismissed veterans Tom Latham (8) and Kane Williamson (9) cheaply. On Day 4 morning, he dismissed the well-set Rachin Ravindra (59) and Tom Blundell (0) in the same over to dent the Kiwis even further. The dashing Glenn Phillips (1) and Tim Southee (7) were his final two victims.

Fourth innings tally

Lyon goes past Herath

Lyon has now raced to 119 Test wickets in the fourth innings at 27.31. The tally includes six fifers. While he displaced Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (115) at the second place, the legendary Shane Warne (138) continues to be the highest wicket-taker in the fourth innings. SL's Muttiah Muralitharan (106) and Australia's Glenn McGrath (103) are the others with 100-plus wickets in this regard.

Test career

Seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers in both innings, having claimed 4/43 and 6/65. His match figures read 10/108. The veteran has raced to 527 wickets in 128 Tests, averaging 30.35. He has scalped 24 Test fifers and five match 10-wicket hauls. With his third wicket, Lyon went past Courtney Walsh (519) to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Milestones

Lyon also accomplished these feats

Lyon has raced to 60 Test wickets against NZ at 18.90. The tally includes three fifers. Among Aussies, only Warne (103) owns more Test wickets against the Kiwis. Lyon became the first Aussie spinner to claim a six-wicket haul in NZ. The 36-year-old now owns Test fifers in nine different nations, the joint-most for any player. He joined Muralitharan and Warne at the top.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Australia complied 383 while batting first thanks to an unbeaten 174 from Cameron Green. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. Phillips later claimed his maiden Test fifer as Australia managed 164 in their second outing. Chasing 369, the Kiwis were folded for 196 as Rachin Ravindra's 59 went in vain.