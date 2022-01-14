Warne attacks Djokovic, says 'Australia entitled to throw him out'

Jan 14, 2022

Veteran spinner Shane Warne on Friday launched a scathing attack against world number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, amid the Serbian star's ongoing visa feud with the Australian government. Warne acknowledged that Djokovic is entitled to not get vaccinated against the coronavirus before adding so are the Australians to throw him out of the country. Warne made the remark on his Twitter handle.

Warne's remark came after Djokovic admitted that he met a journalist and conducted a photoshoot after testing positive for COVID-19.

He clarified that he was not aware of his positive coronavirus result when he attend a tennis event for children on December 17 in Belgrade.

He took the RT-PCR test on December 16.

He also did a rapid antigen test, which came negative.

Warne slammed Djokovic for the ongoing issues. "Novak is a great tennis player and one of the all-time greats. No doubt. But he's lied on entry forms, been out in public when he knew he had COVID and is now facing legal cases," Shane Warne said on Twitter. "He's entitled to not be jabbed but Oz is entitled to throw him out! Agree? #shambles."

Djokovic's visa to enter Australia was canceled after he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. Djokovic had received the medical exemption from the Victoria state government, which was supposed to guard him against the vaccination guidelines in place for the Australian Open. The border officials said he had "failed to provide appropriate evidence".

The Federal Circuit and Family Court quashed a decision to cancel Djokovic's visa. This saw Djokovic be free to leave immigration detention and play in the Australian Open. Earlier on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly confirmed Djokovic had won the court case as he read out a minute agreed to by both legal teams. He also ordered the government to pay for Djokovic's legal costs.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Djokovic did not undergo self-isolation at first. He rather decided to fulfill a 'long-standing commitment' of an interview and photoshoot with a French Daily. However, the Serb has accepted that he should have rescheduled those commitments, calling it an error in judgment. He also claimed that he maintained the social distancing and wore a mask throughout the interview.

Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has canceled Djokovic's visa. Djokovic was drawn to play the Australian Open on Friday. "Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," Hawke said in a statement.

Djokovic has been drawn to play Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the AO. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has not removed Djokovic's name from the draw even though his visa has been canceled. As per ATP, he could meet American Tommy Paul or a qualifier in the second round. Djokovic could lock horns with Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.