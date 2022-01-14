Australia's Immigration Minister re-cancels visa of Novak Djokovic

Australia's Immigration Minister re-cancels visa of Novak Djokovic

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 12:41 pm 3 min read

Australia's Immigration Minister has canceled Djokovic's visa (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has canceled the visa of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Notably, Djokovic was drawn to play the Australian Open by the ATP after he was released from immigration detention. His legal team won the case after the border authorities in Australia canceled his visa upon arrival. However, the Immigration Minister held the power to re-cancel his visa.

Context Why does it matter?

The controversy regarding Djokovic made headlines ahead of the Australian Open.

The Serbian had arrived in Australia a week ago with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption.

However, the border authorities canceled his visa upon arrival.

The world number one was sent to immigration detention before his lawyers filed an appeal.

Although his team won the case, Australia's immigration had hinted at re-canceling Djokovic's visa.

Announcement The official statement of Australia's Immigration Minister

"This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on January 10, 2022, quashing a prior cancelation decision on procedural fairness grounds," said Hawke. "I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic. The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. (sic)"

Title Australian Open: Djokovic was scheduled to play Miomir Kecmanovic

Djokovic was slated to play Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open. The ATP had given the former a go-ahead even though his visa status was shrouded in mystery. Djokovic has won the Australian Open most times (nine) in men's singles. He has a perfect record in the finals (9-0). Djokovic is unlikely to defend his title this year.

Deportation Djokovic faces deportation again

(Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Djokovic once again faces deportation after the Australian government re-canceled his visa. Reportedly, his lawyers could file another appeal in the Federal Circuit and Family Court. The act followed by the Immigration Minister allows him to deport anyone who is looked upon as a potential risk to "the health, safety, or good order of the Australian community".

Statement How did Australian PM Scott Morrison react?

Reacting to the decision, Australian PM Scott Morrison said, "I note the Minister for Immigration's decision in relation to Mr. Novak Djokovic's visa." "I understand that following careful consideration, action has been taken by the Minister to cancel Mr. Djokovic's visa held on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

Speculations Djokovic could be handed a three-year ban

(Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Djokovic could be moved back into immigration detention within hours, as per The Age. He is expected to appear for an interview with immigration officials on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Djokovic's legal team successfully appeals this decision. According to the laws, he could get banned from the country for three years. However, the same can be waived.

Information What about the Australian Open draw?

As per the International Tennis Federation Grand Slam rule book, the Australian Open draw could be re-shuffled before 11 am on Saturday. The move would catapult fifth seed Andrey Rublev to the top. He will then play against Serbian Kecmanovic.