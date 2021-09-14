Decoding the incredible run of Novak Djokovic in 2021

Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam title in 2021

World number one Novak Djokovic finished as the runner-up of 2021 US Open. He lost the men's singles final to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Djokovic could have clinched a Calendar-Year Grand Slam, having won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, earlier this year. The Serbian was unbeaten in 27 major matches before the final. We decode his incredible run in 2021.

Form

Djokovic has won 44 matches so far in 2021

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 44-6 in the ongoing season. He won a total of four titles. He started the 2021 season by claiming a record-extending ninth Australian Open honor. Besides winning the following two Grand Slams (Roland Garros and Wimbledon), Djokovic also won the ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade. He had defeated Alex Molcan to win the title.

Australian Open

Ninth Australian Open title

At the start of the year, Djokovic extended his dominance at the Australian Open. He sealed a record-extending ninth Australian Open title after beating Medvedev in a high-octane final. This was the second time that the Serb clinched the title three successive times. He did it before from 2011 to 2013. Djokovic maintains a perfect record in the Australian Open finals.

French Open

First player to secure all Grand Slams twice (Open Era)

After shining in Melbourne, Djokovic went on to win the French Open crown. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to capture his 19th Grand Slam title. By winning a second French Open title, Djokovic became the first player in the Open Era to secure all four Grand Slams twice. He is also the first player to win a Roland Garros title after defeating Rafael Nadal (semis).

Do you know?

First-ever player to defeat Nadal twice at Roland Garros

Djokovic won his 30th match against Nadal by beating him in the French Open semi-finals. The Spaniard lost his first semi-final at the French Open. Meanwhile, the Serb became the first-ever player to defeat Nadal twice at Roland Garros.

Wimbledon

Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title

Djokovic added another feather in his cap by winning his sixth Wimbledon title. He equaled legends Roger Federer and Nadal by clinching his 20th Grand Slam title. Djokovic became the fourth man (Open Era) to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles. He recorded a streak of three consecutive major titles for the third time, having done so at the Australian Open (2013-2015 and 2019-2021).

Information

75 or more match-wins at all four majors

During Wimbledon, Djokovic claimed his 75th match-win in the prestigious tournament. He has now won 75 or more matches at all four Grand Slams - Australian Open (82), French Open (81), Wimbledon (79), and US Open (81).

Records

A look at the other records Djokovic scripted

Djokovic improved to a 9-0 record in Australian Open finals. He has the second-best record in finals (majors) after Nadal (13-0, French Open). Djokovic became the first man (Open Era) to win the Australian Open and Roland Garros in the same calendar year twice (also in 2016). During the season, Djokovic also broke Federer's all-time record for most weeks (310) as number one player.