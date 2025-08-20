Rajasthan: 8-year-old reveals how mother, landlord's son killed father

An eight-year-old boy has revealed the details of his father's murder in Rajasthan 's Alwar district. The victim, Hansraj, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh , was allegedly killed on August 15 at his rented home in Kishangarh. His decomposed body was later found by his landlady in a sealed blue drum on the first floor of the property.

Testimony details 'If you save her, I will kill you also' The boy, Harshal, said his father, mother Sunita, and their landlord's son Jitendra Sharma were drinking together on the night of the murder. He recalled a scene where his father beat his mother after drinking heavily. "If you save her, I will kill you also," he quoted his father as saying before Jitendra intervened.

Murder method They allegedly disposed of the body in a water drum Harshal said his mother sent him to sleep after the altercation. When he woke up, he saw his father on the bed and later saw Jitendra and Sunita together. Fearing their landlord's questions about Hansraj's absence, they allegedly disposed of the body in a water drum. Police confirmed that Hansraj was smothered with a pillow by Sunita and Jitendra.

Arrest details The motive behind the crime was an extramarital affair After the murder, Sunita and her three children fled to a brick kiln 50km from their home. They were arrested after police received a tip-off. The motive behind the crime was an extramarital affair between Sunita and Jitendra. Hansraj had recently discovered this affair, which led to daily arguments between him and Sunita.