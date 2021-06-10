2021 French Open: Djokovic reaches semis after beating Berrettini

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 03:26 am

Novak Djokovic has reached the semis of the French Open

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame Matteo Berrettini in four sets to progress into the semis of the 2021 French Open. It was a superb display by Djokovic, who managed to get past Berrettini. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5 to set up a last-four battle against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. Berrettini made it to the quarters after Roger Federer pulled out. Here's more.

Information

Play gets suspended after fans refuse to leave stadium initially

With an 11 PM local curfew time, fans were asked to leave the Philippe Chatrier and since several of them didn't want to depart, the play was suspended as the players were asked to leave the court in order to clear out the stadium.

Feats

Djokovic extends his Roland Garros record to 79-15

Djokovic has extended his French Open win-loss record to 79-15. He has now won 308 Grand Slam matches. This was the 10th time Djokovic has qualified for the semi-final of the French Open. It's also the 40th time he has reached the semis at Grand Slam events.

Key stats

Djokovic extends his winning run

Djokovic, who recently won the Belgrade Open. has extended his unbeaten run to nine matches. Since winning the 2021 Australian Open, Djokovic has played nine matches across five tournaments. He has a win-loss record of 16-3. Meanwhile, this was the second career meeting between Djokovic and Berrettini. Djokovic has extended his lead to 2-0 after having earlier beaten Berrettini at the 2019 ATP Finals.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Djokovic didn't allow Berrettini space, taking a 4-1 lead. He sealed the first set 6-3, hitting his fourth ace. Djokovic's power in serve kept him above his opponent in the second set. He pocketed the second set 6-2 after a double break. Djokovic's defence was strong throughout. Berrettini launched a fight to take the third set via a tie-breaker. Djokovic prevailed in the fourth.

Semi-final

Djokovic to face familiar foe Nadal in the semis

Djokovic will face Nadal in the semi-final of the 2021 French Open. Notably, Nadal had beaten Djokovic in the 2020 French Open final. Nadal progressed to the semis after overcoming Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. The Spaniard won the tie 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal has never missed out on a Roland Garros title after claiming a spot in the semis.