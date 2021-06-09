Rafael Nadal overcomes Schwartzman to enter the French Open semi-final

Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 09:49 pm

Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal earned a hard-fought victory over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman to enter the semi-finals of the 2021 French Open. Although the 10th seed duly tested Nadal in the quarter-final that spanned over two hours, the Spaniard won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Notably, Nadal has never missed out on a Roland Garros title after claiming a spot in the semis. Here is more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Schwartzman did fairly well in the first set despite having a 2-4 deficit. His efforts paid off in the second set as he took a set off Nadal. However, the Spaniard used all his experience to bounce back, winning the next set 6-4. Nadal was all over the Argentine in the final set, making it one-sided in the end.

Win

Nadal earns his 11th victory over Schwartzman

Nadal has won his 11th match against Schwartzman. He has an 11-1 lead in the ATP head-to-head series. Schwartzman's only win against Nadal came in Rome last year. However, weeks later, he was handed a straight-set defeat by the Spaniard in the Roland Garros semi-finals. Notably, Schwartzman is the only player to take a set off Nadal in this year's French Open so far.

Do you know?

Schwartzman ends this streak of Nadal

By winning the second set, Schwartzman ended the 36-set winning-streak of Nadal at Roland Garros. The Argentine had ended Nadal's 38-set winning streak in the same tournament in 2018. Notably, Bjorn Borg holds the record for winning 41 consecutive sets at the French Open.