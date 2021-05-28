French Open: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer in same half of draw

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have been placed in the same half of the French Open 2021 draw. World number three Nadal is chasing a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title, but it won't be a cakewalk for him this time. This is the first time the Big Three are in the same half of a major singles draw.

The Big 3 will face these players

Nadal, who is eyeing a record 21st Grand Slam title, will open against Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, Djokovic will begin his campaign against two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren. Federer, whose last major appearance was at the 2020 Australian Open, will play a qualifier in the first round. The eighth seed could face former world number three Marin Cilic in the second round.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas in the same draw

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will be tested in the first round by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. Notably, Stefanos Tsitsipas has also been placed in Medvedev's quarter of the draw. The Greek will lock horns with world number 58, Jeremy Chardy in his opener. Last year, Tsitsipas was defeated by Djokovic in the semi-final, falling just short in the five-set battle.

Dominic Thiem to face Pablo Andujar in first round

Two-time Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem, who is the fourth seed, and 2018 ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev are in the same quarter. The former faces Spaniard Pablo Andujar, while the latter will take on one of the qualifiers in the first round.

French Open 2021 men's singles draw

Notable clashes in the women's singles draw

In the women's draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty starts against 70th-ranked Bernarda Pera. Meanwhile, second seed Naomi Osaka is set to face Romania's Patricia Maria Tig. Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Slovenia's Kaja Juvan, while last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin will battle it out with 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, starts against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

French Open 2021 women's singles draw

French Open 2021: A look at the schedule

The 2021 edition of the French Open is set to begin on May 30 in Paris, France. The first four rounds will be completed on June 7 (both Men's and Women's singles). June 8-9: Quarter-final (Men's and Women's Singles) June 10: Semi-final (Women's Singles) June 11: Semi-final (Men's Singles) June 12: Final (Women's Singles) June 13: Final (Men's Singles)