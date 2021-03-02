Indian tennis star Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit at the Qatar Open.

The 34-year-old along with her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia defeated Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-4 6-7(5/7) 10-5 in the opening round, thereby advancing to the quarter-finals.

Notably, the match was Mirza's first in 12 months.

