-
Qatar Open: Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuitLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 11:22 am
-
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit at the Qatar Open.
The 34-year-old along with her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia defeated Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-4 6-7(5/7) 10-5 in the opening round, thereby advancing to the quarter-finals.
Notably, the match was Mirza's first in 12 months.
Here is more on the same.
-
-
Information
Mirza makes a return after recovering from COVID-19
-
Mirza made a stunning return to tennis after recovering from COVID-19. She had revealed that she contracted the deadly virus at the start of this year. The Indian star also opened up on the challenges of staying away from her two-year-old child during the period.
-
Mirza
Mirza won the doubles title at Hobart International last year
-
Last year, Mirza returned to the tour after staying away from professional circuit for over two years.
She celebrated her return by winning the doubles title at Hobart International in January 2020 along with Nadiia Kichenok.
She also brought home the country's first-ever Fed Cup Heart Award in Asia/Oceania category after getting more than 10,000 votes out of the total 16,985 votes cast.