Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek clinched the second title of her career after winning the Adelaide International on Saturday. The 19-year-old romped past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in a 62-minute final to script history. Swiatek shot to fame last year when she became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992. Here is more.

Swiatek was dominant right from the start, and went ahead 3-2 in the opening set. She broke Bencic's serve when the Swiss double-faulted three times, to gain the early advantage in the contest. The former then surged ahead 3-1 in the second set before winning the match comfortably. Notably, Swiatek struck 22 winners and committed mere six unforced errors, three in each set.

It is interesting to note that Swiatek did not drop a set en route to the Adelaide International title. She won her first WTA title without losing a set since her own run at the Roland Garros last year. The 19-year-old lost only 22 games this time. Now, Swiatek will rise to a new career high of world number 15 on Monday.

Swiatek collected her first trophy in a space of three tournaments following her maiden Grand Slam crown. Only seven active first-time major champions have taken fewer, while only four of those did it at 500/Premier/Tier II level or higher. The 19-year-old now owns a 9-1 record in professional finals. Her sole loss came to Polona Hercog at Lugano 2019.

