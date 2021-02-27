Wicket-keeper Sweta Verma and left-handed batsmwoman Yastika Bhatia have earned maiden call-ups to the India women's squad for the impending five-match ODI series against South Africa. The 18-member ODI squad also sees the return of Sushma Verma, who also features in the T20I squad. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shikha Pandey and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia have been left out for the two-format series. Here is more.

In The white-ball squad sees several new faces

Uncapped all-rounder Challuru Prathyusha and left-arm pacer Monica Patel have also been included in both the sides, with fast bowler Mansi Joshi making a return. While Sushma features in both ODI and T20I squad, Nuzhat Parveen has been named as the second wicket-keeper in the T20I side. The likes of Ayushi Soni and Simran Dil Bahadur also claim a spot in the T20I squad.

Exclusions Pandey, Bhatia dropped for the series

All-rounder Pandey, who was India's second-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps at the ICC women's T20 World Cup last year, remains a notable exclusion. She took seven wickets from five games at an impressive average of 19.42 and economy-rate of 6.85. Meanwhile, Bhatia, who has most dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in T20Is (67), has also been left out.

Information India women's squad for SA ODI series

India women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel

Information India women's squad for SA T20I series

India women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur

Schedule IND W vs SA W: A look at the schedule