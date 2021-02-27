The Premier League 2020-21 season is set to have a fascinating end. With 25 gameweeks gone by, Manchester City look well settled to win the crown. They have a 10-point advantage over rivals Manchester United. The likes of Leicester City and West Ham United occupy the third and fourth positions at the moment. However, the race for the top four is far from finished.

City City likely to win the Premier League 2020-21 title

City's emphatic numbers of late suggest that they could dominate the season without much fuss. Since losing against Tottenham back in November this season, Man City are unbeaten in 17 Premier League games (W15 D2). Notably, they have kept 13 clean sheets in this phase, including in eight of their last 10 games. City have also won 13 successive Premier League matches.

Duo United and Leicester City will aim to seal positions

With 49 points each from 25 games, both Manchester United and Leicester City will be aiming to seal Champions League berths. Interestingly, both sides haven't quite hit the standards at their respective home stadiums. With crucial games coming for these two teams, consistency factor will play a key role. They have a four-point lead over the Hammers but things could change in no time.

WHU, CHE West Ham and Chelsea could push for top four finishes

West Ham have been superb this season, having claimed 13 victories already and have 45 points. However, their performances against the big sides will determine their season. David Moyes' side need to believe in themselves and churn out notable performances. Chelsea have hit the ground running under Thomas Tuchel. They look solid at the back and have rose to fifth. Chelsea are genuine contenders.

Everton Can Everton provide the desired fight?

Everton have been impressive under Carlo Ancelotti and have dished out some crucial performances. The Toffees have 40 points from 24 games and aren't far from both United and Leicester. Everton will need to stick to Ancelotti's game plan and be focused. It won't be an easy ride but they have it in them to gain impetus along the way.

LIV, TOT What's in store for Liverpool and Tottenham?

Champions Liverpool have been a shadow of themselves after dominating the show across the last two seasons. The Reds have seen their campaign turn sour and it will take a change of fortunes for them to overhaul the others. Meanwhile, Tottenham too have struggled after the early promise. They are ninth at the moment (36 points). However, a top-four finish looks distant for Spurs.

Personal These teams will finish in the top four: Our take

Analyzing the Premier League standings and the journey of teams so far, we feel City will win the title by a considerable margin. They will be followed by United, Chelsea, and Leicester. The fight for fifth and sixth will be between West Ham and Everton.