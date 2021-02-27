After winning multiple trophies in the 2019-20 season, German club Bayern Munich will be aiming to repeat the heroics. The Bundesliga leaders can also defend the UEFA Champions League crown and extend their dominance. It has been a terrific season for the Bavarians with several stellar performances from the players. Bayern can gain the maximum this season and we present their key numbers.

Bundesliga Bayern top the proceedings in the Bundesliga

Bayern will be aiming to win a ninth successive Bundesliga honor this season. After 22 league games, Bayern lead the Bundesliga standings after having claimed 49 points. They have won 15, drawn four, and lost three league games. They are the only side with 60-plus league goals (62) this season and have a goal difference of +31 (highest).

Lewandowski Bundesliga: Lewandowski has dominated the show

In terms of individual brilliance, veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has dominated the show. Lewandowski ended as the season's top scorer (34 goals) in 2019-20. The Polish striker picked up his fifth top-scorer award and a third in succession. He will now be wanting to extend that. Lewandowski has amassed 26 goals already this season and needs nine more to notch his best tally ever.

UCL Bayern have been ruthless in the Champions League

Bayern scripted a host of records by winning the Champions League in 2019-20. They became the first team to win all their games in a Champions League campaign. This season, the Bavarians topped the group stage (W5 D1) and smashed the most goals (18). They have already won the round of 16 first leg tie against Lazio (4-1) and are aiming a quarter-final berth.

Do you know? Muller has continued from where he left in 2019-20

Thomas Muller has ended the 2019-20 season with 21 assists. He set a new record after going past former Wolfsburg player Kevin De Bruyne (20). This season, the veteran German international leads the chart in terms of assists in the league (10).

Numbers Other crucial numbers registered by Bayern this season

Lewandowski has the most goals this season in all competitions. He has scored 32 goals in 31 matches. Notably, he has amassed 30-plus goals for Bayern in six successive seasons. Bayern, who won the DFB-Pokal last season, were eliminated in the second round this term. Earlier, Bayern started the 2020-21 season by winning their eighth successive German Super Cup, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

Information Champions League: Individual stats of Bayern this season