Manchester City were the better side against Manchester United as they secured a convincing 2-0 victory in the Carabao Cup semi-final. City, who have won five Carabao Cup honors in the past seven seasons, will be aiming to secure four straight trophy wins in the competition. They will now take on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the final on April 25. Here's more.

#MUNMCI City ease past sorry United at Old Trafford

City were a stronger outfit and took the game away from United in the second half. The hosts conceded the first goal from a set-piece after John Stones nudged home Phil Foden's free-kick from close range. United conceded again after failing to clear a corner past the edge of their own box, with Fernandinho drilling the ball home from a first-time volley.

Opta stats City join elite company, United's semi-final jinx continues

Manchester City are only the second side to reach four consecutive League Cup finals, after Liverpool who did so between 1981 and 1984. The Red Devils have been eliminated from three of their last four semi-final ties in the League Cup. They had progressed from eight of nine before that. This was United's fourth successive semi-final loss across competitions since 2019-20.

Duo Unique stats for Fernandinho and Stones

As per Opta, Fernandinho (35y 247d) became Manchester City's oldest scorer in the League Cup since Frank Lampard (36y 96d) versus Sheffield Wednesday in September 2014. Stones scored his first goal for Man City in 1,162 days, with his previous one coming against Italian side Napoli in November 2017 in the UEFA Champions League.

Information Impressive records for City