Manchester City tamed Arsenal 4-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. This was another convincing win for City, who are aiming to win a fourth successive trophy in this competition. With 1-1 at half-time, things looked interesting. However, City were ruthless in the second half and pumped in three more goals. Earlier, Brentford shocked Newcastle United 1-0 to advance. Here's more.

ARSMCI How did the match pan out?

Gabriel Jesus put City ahead after being left unmarked inside the six-yard area as he met Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross. Arsenal equalized with their first serious attempt after Gabriel Martinelli provided an excellent cross for Alexandre Lacazette to head home. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden scored two quick goals to hand City the comforts. Aymeric Laporte scored the fourth with a header.

Arsenal Unwanted records for the Gunners

The Gunners (14) have been eliminated from the quarter-final stage of this competition more times than any other side. As per Opta, Arsenal have conceded at least four times at home in a League Cup encounter for the first time since November 1998. Arsenal, who are winless in seven Premier League games, suffered another blow as far as their season is concerned.

Foden Phil Foden registers these numbers

Phil Foden has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Manchester City since scoring his first for the club in September 2018. As per Sky Sports, among Premier League players, that's the most by an English mid-fielder over that period. Notably, Foden has had a hand in nine goals in his last 12 League Cup appearances (four goals, five assists).

Stats City smash these records, respite for Jesus

As per Opta, City are the first team to win four consecutive away games against Arsenal in all competitions since Chelsea between 1960 and 1965. Since losing to Manchester United in October 2016, City have progressed from each of their last 18 League Cup ties. Jesus got his first goal in 609 minutes in all competitions for City, since netting against Liverpool in November.

Information Mahrez impresses for City