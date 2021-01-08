Premier League club Manchester United, on Thursday, signed winger Amad Diallo from Italian side Atalanta. Reportedly, the 18-year-old Ivorian signed a contract until June 2025. Although the financial details of the deal are yet to be ascertained, it is understood that United agreed to pay a base fee of €21 million ($25.77 million) with €20 million as add-ons. Here is more.

United revealed the two clubs had reached an agreement on the last day of the summer transfer window in October. However, the deal remained subject to securing a work permit and personal terms for Diallo. Notably, he will fly to Manchester after obtaining the visa.

Highlighting Diallo, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game." "It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision, and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition."

Diallo, who made two appearances for Atalanta's first team this season, has signed a deal which will keep him at United until June 2025, with the option for a further year. It is understood he will not have to self-isolate upon reaching Manchester as he has been part of Atalanta's bubble. This exempts him from the government rules.

Last year, Diallo scripted history in his debut Serie A match. In the game against Udinese, he scored a stunning goal from 20 yards as Atalanta claimed a 7-1 victory. By doing so, he become the youngest player (17y, 109d) to score on Serie A debut. He also emerged as the first player born in 2002 to score in the Italian top-flight.

Diallo expressed contentment on his signing. "After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club," he stated.

