Atletico Madrid have been brilliant in the 2020-21 season of La Liga. Diego Simeone's men are placed atop the league table, getting the job done consistently. Notably, Atletico still have two games in hand after winning comfortably in gameweek 15 against Real Sociedad last night. With some terrific numbers to showcase, Atletico are the favorites this season to win the honor. Here's more.

La Liga Atletico have won 10 games this season

With 10 wins from 13 games this season, Atletico have shown tremendous character and consistency in the ranks. They have drawn just two games, besides losing once against champions Real Madrid. Prior to their loss against arch-rivals Real, they were on a 10-game unbeaten run this season in La Liga. After the loss, they have sealed successive victories and will want another strong run.

Defesive record Best defensive record in Europe's top-5 leagues

Atletico have the best defensive record in La Liga this season. With just five goals conceded so far, they have the best tally in Europe's top-5 domestic leagues. Out of the 13 games, Atletico have enjoyed nine clean sheets. The highest they have conceded in a league game this season were the two goals against Real.

Goals An average of two goals per match

Atletico have scored the second-most goals this season (26). They are only behind Barcelona, who have scored 28 goals, having played a game more than Atletico. Real Madrid and Sociedad have scored 25 each, having played one and three games more than the leaders. Besides an average of two goals per match, Atletico have the best goal difference +21.

Trio The crucial contributors for Atletico in attack

Luis Suarez, who moved from Barcelona in the summer, has scored the most goals for Atletico this season (7). Suarez, who is tied in terms of goals scored alongside Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi, has played fewer games this season. Young star Joao Felix and mid-fielder Marcos Llorente have scored five goals and two assists each.

Information Other notable numbers of Atletico this season