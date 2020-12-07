Tottenham went top of the Premier League 2020-21 table with a 2-0 win against Arsenal in the North London derby. It was once again Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who scored two great respective individual goals. Arsenal enjoyed plenty of possession but lacked the teeth in the final third. They are placed 15th in the Premier League table. Here are the records broken.

#TOTARS Son and Kane score after setting up each other

Arsenal started the game well but it was Spurs who got the lead in the 13th minute. Son Heung-min was released by Harry Kane on the counter. The South Korean cut the ball onto his right foot and rifled an unstoppable curler into the top corner. And then, Arsenal were done by another counter at stroke of half-time. Kane's venomous effort was unstoppable.

Kane Kane registers a host of milestones

England captain Kane scored his 250th goal of his professional career for club and country. He now has 202 goals for Spurs, 32 for England, nine for Millwall, five for Leyton Orient, and two for Leicester City. Notably, he scored his 100th goal at home for Tottenham in all competitions. Kane has raced to 151 Premier League goals for Tottenham.

Stats Son and Kane excel once again

Son and Kane have now combined for 31 EPL goals. As per Opta, this is now the second-most of any duo after Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36). Meanwhile, Kane has assisted his 10th league goal of the season in just 11 games. Nobody has ever reached 10 assists in fewer appearances from the start of a campaign (level with Mesut Ozil in 2015-16).

Duo Numbers keep improving for Kane and Son

Kane is now the highest goal-scorer in North London derbies across competitions with 11 goals. As per Opta, Kane provided his eighth assist for Son this season in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Son hit double digits in terms of EPL goals this season (10). He also has three assists under his belt. Kane has 18 goal involvements this season (10 assists and eight goals).

Information Unwanted feats scripted by the Gunners