Pakistan have recalled former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting December 18.

The 18-member squad named by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also comprises all-rounder Hussain Talat, who earned another call-up after nearly two years.

The duo replaces Zafar Gohar and Rohail Nazir in the set-up.

Here is more on the same.