Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 11:48 am
Written byParth Dhall
Big Bash League defending champions Sydney Sixers have signed up West Indies Test captain Jason Holder on a three-match deal for the 2020/21 season.
Holder will join the Sixers in Hobart later this month.
Notably, the signing takes the number of overseas players in the Sixers roster to four, alongside Carlos Brathwaite, Tom Curran and James Vince.
Here is more on the same.
Holder expresses his contentment after joining the Sixers.
"I'm really excited to be coming to the BBL and in particular the Sydney. I've wanted to for a few years now and this year I have the opportunity to come in and make some appearances and hopefully do a bit for the Sixers. The Sixers have been successful over the past few years," said Holder.
Holder said he is looking forward to reuniting with Sixers skipper Moises Henriques. The duo has played together in the IPL before. "Moises and I played together at Sunrisers and I really enjoyed that. It will be good to do it again," he added.
Holder will be available for the Sixers for their December 20 clash against the Adelaide Strikers.
The franchise will also have his services for the December 26 fixture against the Melbourne Stars and December 29 match-up with the Melbourne Renegades.
He comes in as cover for England bowler Tom Curran, who needs to complete the 14-day quarantine after arriving from England's South Africa tour.
Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.
Holder is presently in New Zealand and will lead West Indies in the impending two-match Test series, starting December 3.
He recently replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020.
Eventually, he served as the marquee all-rounder for them, producing several match-winning performances.
He finished the tournament with 14 wickets from seven games at 16.64.
He scored 66 runs.
