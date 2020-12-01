Big Bash League defending champions Sydney Sixers have signed up West Indies Test captain Jason Holder on a three-match deal for the 2020/21 season. Holder will join the Sixers in Hobart later this month. Notably, the signing takes the number of overseas players in the Sixers roster to four, alongside Carlos Brathwaite, Tom Curran and James Vince. Here is more on the same.

Elation Excited to be a part of Sixers: Holder

Holder expresses his contentment after joining the Sixers. "I'm really excited to be coming to the BBL and in particular the Sydney. I've wanted to for a few years now and this year I have the opportunity to come in and make some appearances and hopefully do a bit for the Sixers. The Sixers have been successful over the past few years," said Holder.

Quote Holder looking forward to reunite with Moises Henriques

Holder said he is looking forward to reuniting with Sixers skipper Moises Henriques. The duo has played together in the IPL before. "Moises and I played together at Sunrisers and I really enjoyed that. It will be good to do it again," he added.

Matches He will be available for these three clashes

Holder will be available for the Sixers for their December 20 clash against the Adelaide Strikers. The franchise will also have his services for the December 26 fixture against the Melbourne Stars and December 29 match-up with the Melbourne Renegades. He comes in as cover for England bowler Tom Curran, who needs to complete the 14-day quarantine after arriving from England's South Africa tour.

Information A look at Sydney Sixers squad for BBL 2020/21

Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.

Holder Holder fared well in the IPL 2020