The Aussies have completely overpowered Team India on the high-profile tour so far.
They have convincingly won the first two ODIs at the SCG, riding on the back of their meaty top-order.
Hence, the third of the three-match ODI series will nothing more than a dead rubber.
However, plenty of records can be scripted in the match.
Let us have a look.
Indian captain Virat Kohli is presently the sixth-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals.
He also has second-most runs from India in the format after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.
As of now, the former has amassed 11,977 runs from 241 innings at a formidable average of 59.29.
He is all set to become only the sixth player and second Indian (after Tendulkar) with 12,000 ODI runs.
Kohli will certainly be the fastest-ever to 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. The record is currently held by Tendulkar, who attained the feat in 300 innings. Others on the tally are Ricky Ponting (314), Kumar Sangakkara (336), Sanath Jayasuriya (379), and Mahela Jayawardene (399).
Mohammed Shami has been the pick of India's bowlers in Australia, having taken four wickets from the two ODIs, so far.
Overall, Shami has snapped up 148 wickets from 79 ODIs at an average of 25.63.
He is mere two wickets away from becoming the fastest Indian to 150 ODI scalps.
Presently, the record is held by former speedster Ajit Agarkar (97 matches).
The likes of Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have been on a roll against the Indians.
They are the top-two run-scorers after two games with 209 and 174 runs respectively.
Notably, Finch (1,385) could surpass Matthew Hayden (1,450) to become the third-highest run-getter, among Australians, against India in ODIs.
Smith (1,116) can eclipse both Steve Waugh (1,117) and David Boon (1,212) on the tally.
Thus far, Smith has slammed two tons in the two games (1s ODI: 106 and 2nd ODI: 104). If he records one more, he will be only the third player after Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock with three tons in a three-match ODI series.
