The Aussies have completely overpowered Team India on the high-profile tour so far. They have convincingly won the first two ODIs at the SCG, riding on the back of their meaty top-order. Hence, the third of the three-match ODI series will nothing more than a dead rubber. However, plenty of records can be scripted in the match. Let us have a look.

Landmark History beckons for Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli is presently the sixth-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals. He also has second-most runs from India in the format after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. As of now, the former has amassed 11,977 runs from 241 innings at a formidable average of 59.29. He is all set to become only the sixth player and second Indian (after Tendulkar) with 12,000 ODI runs.

Do you know? He will be the fastest to achieve this landmark

Kohli will certainly be the fastest-ever to 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. The record is currently held by Tendulkar, who attained the feat in 300 innings. Others on the tally are Ricky Ponting (314), Kumar Sangakkara (336), Sanath Jayasuriya (379), and Mahela Jayawardene (399).

Wickets Fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami has been the pick of India's bowlers in Australia, having taken four wickets from the two ODIs, so far. Overall, Shami has snapped up 148 wickets from 79 ODIs at an average of 25.63. He is mere two wickets away from becoming the fastest Indian to 150 ODI scalps. Presently, the record is held by former speedster Ajit Agarkar (97 matches).

Smith, Finch Aaron Finch, Steve Smith eye these milestones

The likes of Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have been on a roll against the Indians. They are the top-two run-scorers after two games with 209 and 174 runs respectively. Notably, Finch (1,385) could surpass Matthew Hayden (1,450) to become the third-highest run-getter, among Australians, against India in ODIs. Smith (1,116) can eclipse both Steve Waugh (1,117) and David Boon (1,212) on the tally.

Data Smith could be the third player to reach this feat