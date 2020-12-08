Gameweek 11 of the Premier League 2020-21 season produced several crucial results as the top half teams gained big. Tottenham won the North London derby as Liverpool kept pace with a 4-0 thrashing of Wolves. Manchester clubs United and City earned wins ahead of their showdown this weekend. Chelsea and Southampton too tasted wins. Here we present the key takeaways.

Tottenham Tottenham showing steel in a difficult phase of games

Tottenham, who are unbeaten in 10 games, lead the show atop. Jose Mourinho's side is playing one top side after the other and the rewards will please the manager. After beating Man City and drawing against Chelsea, the London giants beat Arsenal 2-0. Seven points from a possible nine against three top sides is a major bonus for Mourinho. Spurs are genuine title contenders.

Liverpool Champions Liverpool gain big in front of 2,000 fans

Liverpool made use of the atmosphere which had 2,000 fans cheering the side on. Against Wolves, the Reds were terrific, blanking the former 4-0. Mohamed Salah was an inspiration for Jurgen Klopp's side. It was a high-level performance and the Reds are in business to go far this season. The presence of fans led to Klopp having 'goosebumps' as he felt good.

Man United Manchester United continue to come back from behind

On another record-breaking night for Manchester United, the win was earned the hard way. United went down 1-0 against West Ham and then rescued the game by scoring three in the second half. This was their ninth straight away victory in the league. The Red Devils have often shown their desire to spring comebacks and this will only boost their confidence.

Duo Chelsea, Southampton continue to show plenty of promise

Since losing against Liverpool, Chelsea are unbeaten in nine games. Their 3-1 win against Leeds United highlighted their compactness. The Blues have gained character at the back and with a versatile attacking line, they look dangerous. Meanwhile, credit goes to Southampton for keeping their noses ahead. Winning their sixth game of the season, the Saints are placed fifth. They have already netted 21 goals.