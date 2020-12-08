21 goals were scored in gameweek 10 of the Serie A 2020-21 season. Inter cruised to a 3-1 win, whereas, leaders AC Milan maintained their unbeaten run. Juventus found a late winner against Torino and are fourth. Napoli looked strong in their 4-0 win against Crotone. Here we present the key records that were scripted in gameweek 10.

Milan High-flying Milan script these feats

AC Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of Serie A. This was a third successive win for Milan as they raced to 26 points. Milan have claimed eight wins from their opening 10 Serie A matches this season. They have scored at least two goals for the 12th game running in Serie A, which is a new record.

Duo Napoli and Roma script these records

As per Opta, Napoli have won back-to-back Serie A games with four-plus goals margin for the second time in their history. They had achieved this previously in 1957 (6-0 vs Verona and 4-0 vs Padova). Meanwhile, AS Roma, who drew 0-0 against Sassuolo, have kept a clean sheet in three Serie A home games in a row for the first time since May 2019.

Do you know? More notable records for Milan

Milan have picked up their seventh successive way win in Serie A. Only once before have the Rossoneri achieved a greater tally, with Fabio Capello's side winning nine on the trot in 1993. Milan have set a record of consecutive league scoring games (30).

Inter Notable feats for Lukaku and Hakimi

Inter's Romelu Lukaku has scored eight goals in his first nine Serie A games in 2020-21 season. As per Opta, the Inter striker has scored more than seven goals before the 11th appearance of the season for the first time in his career. Achraf Hakimi is the youngest defender to score a brace in the top-five European Leagues in 2020-21.

Immobile Immobile continues to shine for Lazio

Lazio, who beat Spezia 2-1, saw Ciro Immobile score. He has scored 10-plus goals across competitions for the fifth straight season. Immobile has 139 goals in 185 appearances for Lazio, which includes 109 league goals. As per Opta, Immobile has scored a goal against a 30th different opponent in Serie A. He is now ranked joint-34th in terms of most Serie A goals (141).

