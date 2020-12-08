Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 01:03 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Bala Devi scripted her name in history books after becoming the first Indian woman to score in top-tier European football league.
Playing for Scottish outfit Rangers FC, Devi scored against Motherwell on Sunday.
Rangers went on to win the match by a whopping 9-0 margin, with the attacker also helping her side win a penalty.
Here are further details.
In the 85th minute, Devi received a through ball from mid-field. She sent the ball low into the net to add her name on the scoresheet.
Earlier on the 68th minute, she also was taken down in the box after coming on as a substitute.
Her side earned a penalty, which Daina Bourma converted with ease.
Kirstry Howat and Lizzie Arnot scored a hat-trick each in the 9-0 rout over Motherwell.
Meanwhile, Megan Bell, Bourma and Devi scored one each.
The result sees Rangers occupy the second place in the eight-team table of the Scottish Women's Premier League.
Rangers FC Women have won five and lost one from six league games so far.
They are behind Glasgow City (18 points).
The 30-year-old Indian footballer hit the limelight in 2019, when she scored 26 goals in seven fixtures for Manipur Police in the Indian Women's League (IWL).
Devi, who is a senior figure in the Indian women's national team, has gone on to win three SAFF Championship trophies (2010, 2014 and 2016).
She has also served as captain in the past for the national team.
During the 2015 National Games of India, Devi made her presence felt for Manipur, helping them win the gold medal.
She has also scored 36 goals in 38 games for the Indian women's football team.
Notably, she has also won three gold medals at the South Asian Games.
Devi was adjudged the AIFF Women's Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015 respectively.
