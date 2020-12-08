Bala Devi scripted her name in history books after becoming the first Indian woman to score in top-tier European football league. Playing for Scottish outfit Rangers FC, Devi scored against Motherwell on Sunday. Rangers went on to win the match by a whopping 9-0 margin, with the attacker also helping her side win a penalty. Here are further details.

Goal Devi scores in the 85th minute for Rangers

In the 85th minute, Devi received a through ball from mid-field. She sent the ball low into the net to add her name on the scoresheet. Earlier on the 68th minute, she also was taken down in the box after coming on as a substitute. Her side earned a penalty, which Daina Bourma converted with ease.

Position Rangers Women keep second place in Scottish Women's Premier League

Kirstry Howat and Lizzie Arnot scored a hat-trick each in the 9-0 rout over Motherwell. Meanwhile, Megan Bell, Bourma and Devi scored one each. The result sees Rangers occupy the second place in the eight-team table of the Scottish Women's Premier League. Rangers FC Women have won five and lost one from six league games so far. They are behind Glasgow City (18 points).

Limelight Bala Devi rose to prominence in 2019

The 30-year-old Indian footballer hit the limelight in 2019, when she scored 26 goals in seven fixtures for Manipur Police in the Indian Women's League (IWL). Devi, who is a senior figure in the Indian women's national team, has gone on to win three SAFF Championship trophies (2010, 2014 and 2016). She has also served as captain in the past for the national team.

Achievements Notable achievements of Devi