Gameweek 10 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season got over on Monday and we witnessed some crucial results.

Borussia Dortmund played out a draw as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig were involved in a thrilling 3-3 affair.

Bayer Leverkusen were the biggest winners and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Gladbach also drew their match 2-2 against Freiburg.

Here are the key numbers.