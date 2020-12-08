Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 12:24 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Gameweek 10 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season got over on Monday and we witnessed some crucial results.
Borussia Dortmund played out a draw as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig were involved in a thrilling 3-3 affair.
Bayer Leverkusen were the biggest winners and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.
Gladbach also drew their match 2-2 against Freiburg.
Here are the key numbers.
Gio Reyna's terrific strike in the second half earned Dortmund their first Bundesliga draw in almost a year.
Dortmund, who have scored 22 goals this season in the league, have amassed 19 of them in the second half.
Frankfurt registered their fifth consecutive draw in the Bundesliga.
Dortmund had last drawn in the Bundesliga on December 17, 2019.
Thomas Muller scored a brace as Bayern and Leipzig were involved in a 3-3 affair.
Christopher Nkunku's opener was Leipzig's first Bundesliga goal at the Allianz Arena.
31-year-old Muller has six goals this season with his league-leading six assists.
Leipzig have more different goal-scorers in the Bundesliga 2020-21 than any other team (11).
Bayern have scored 34 goals in the first 10 games.
Bayer Leverkusen went second with a 3-0 win against Schalke.
This was Leverkusen's sixth victory out of 10 matches so far. Leverkusen have now scored a league-high four goals from corners this term. Schalke are on a 26-game winless run in the Bundesliga. They are placed bottom this season, suffering a seventh loss. Notably, Schalke have conceded a league-high 31 goals so far.
Gladbach managed to hold Freiburg 2-2 away from home after Alassane Plea netted a superb long-range goal. Since gameweek one, Freiburg have collected five draws and four losses so far. Gladbach, who remain seventh, drew their fourth game of the campaign.
