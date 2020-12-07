The remainder of England's white-ball tour of South Africa has been called off amid the COVID-19 scare. In a joint statement, the two cricket boards, CSA and ECB, stated that the decision to call off the three-match ODI series was taken to ensure the mental and physical health of players. Notably, several COVID-positive cases have been reported in both the camps, of late.

CSA Looking forward to hosting England team in future: CSA

Speaking on the same, CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said, "The concern over mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us." "We look forward to hosting the England team in the near future."

Quote Here is what ECB CEO Tom Harrison said

"We were concerned about the impact that recent developments might have on the well-being of the touring party. After consultation with CSA, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches, in best interest of the players' welfare," Tom Harrison, ECB CEO, said.

Match The first ODI was delayed thrice

The first of the three-match ODI series was delayed three times in four days, owing to COVID-positive tests in both squads, and at their hotel in Cape Town. The first ODI, which had to be played on December 4 originally, was postponed to December 6. After two days, the start time was yet again delayed, before the match was called off.

Information Members from both the squads tested positive

As per reports, as many as three members of the South African squad contracted the virus after England arrived on November 17. Ever since two England players along with two workers at the common hotel have tested positive.

Series SA are due to host Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan