Premier League 2020-21 leaders Tottenham face arch-rivals Arsenal in gameweek 11 on Sunday. The London derby sees two teams with different contrasts in their league campaigns. Tottenham are unbeaten in nine games, whereas, Arsenal are 14th, having lost two of their last three. This could be another statement of intent from Spurs, if they get the job done. Here's the match preview.

Team news and selection

Spurs' talisman Harry Kane is expected to face Arsenal after a knock had ruled him out of their Europa League clash this week. Toby Alderweireld is also expected to feature after suffering a groin problem lately. For Arsenal, mid-fielder Thomas Partey is close to full fitness after a thigh injury. It remains to be seen if David Luiz is involved in the match.

Tottenham will believe in themselves to get the job done

Tottenham overcame City after a Jose Mourinho tactical masterclass and then drew 0-0 against Chelsea to earn a valuable point. Spurs could gain immense impetus if they overcome Arsenal and Mourinho will want to field a side which can shut down Arsenal's advancements. The Gunners have struggled to find a rhythm in their play and the forward line has lacked the belief to score.

Predicted starting line-ups and Dream11

Tottenham predicted starting line-up: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Elneny, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Bellerin, Gabriel, Dier, Reguilon; Ceballos, Hojbjerg; Saka, Son (c), Aubameyang (vc); Kane

A look at the stats ahead of the match

Tottenham's nine-match unbeaten run is the longest currently in the Premier League this season. The London club could win five consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time in two years. Harry Kane needs a goal to be the outright highest scorer in North London derbies (11). Arsenal's tally of 13 points is their lowest after 10 matches since the 1981-82 season.

