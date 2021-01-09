Manchester United will be hoping to brush aside the disappointments of exiting the Carabao Cup when they host Watford in round three of the FA Cup later tonight. United lost 2-0 to rivals Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup earlier this week. A much-changed United side is expected to take on Watford in a crunch encounter at Old Trafford. Here's more.

Team news Man United vs Watford: Team news and selection

United are expected to make several changes in their starting XI. One could see Odion Ighalo face his former side as the likes of Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Axel Tuanzebe and Daniel James could all feature. Craig Cathcart and forward Joao Pedro is back in training with the Championship side, whereas, Domingos Quina, Isaac Success, and Stipe Perica are not available.

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Manchester United predicted starting XI: Henderson; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; James, Mata, Greenwood; Ighalo. Watford predicted starting XI: Bachmann; Navarro, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot, Masina; Hughes, Chalobah, Cleverley, Sarr; Gray, Deeney. Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Masina, Wilmot; Matic, Chalobah; Mata (c), Van de Beek, Sarr; Deeney (vc). Match prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Watford.

Man United United need a response after defeat to City

United could go atop the Premier League table in the coming days if they win their game in hand against Burnley. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring in freshness in tonight's side and one expects to see the fringe players grab this chance. United need a response after the defeat to City and a victory here will help them regain back the confidence.

Watford Watford have the experience to provide competition

Watford were relegated in the 2019-20 season and are placed sixth in the Championship standings. They are 10 points adrift of leaders Norwich City. Watford come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Swansea. The likes of Deeney, Cleverley and Sarr bring the experience factor. One expects the Hornets to put up a stiff fight and enjoy a cup game.

Opta stats A look at the key stats ahead of the match

Manchester United have won three of their four FA Cup ties against Watford. Watford have lost their past nine away games against United and are winless in 13. The hosts have progressed from 33 of their past 35 FA Cup third-round ties. Excluding their time in the Premier League, Watford have been eliminated from their 10 FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents since 2003.

