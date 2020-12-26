Struggling Arsenal take on London rivals Chelsea in gameweek 15 of the Premier League on Boxing Day. The Gunners are placed 15th at the moment and could be in for a relegation battle if results don't improve. Meanwhile, fifth-placed Chelsea got back to winnings ways after two successive defeats. Ahead of a crucial match, we present the preview.

Team news Arsenal vs Chelsea: Team news and selection

For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be monitored after missing successive matches with a calf strain. Gabriel Martinelli (shin) will be assessed, while Granit Xhaka returns after a three-match ban. Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is yet to recover from a hamstring problem. Meanwhile, full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James are doubtful with respective ankle and knee injuries.

ARSCHE Can Arteta's Arsenal stop Chelsea?

Arsenal need to be at their absolute best to turn things around. The Gunners, who were thrashed by Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-final, need to react in a positive manner. Chelsea have a lot of quality in attack and Arsenal will be asked questions. The form of Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma in defence will please manager Frank Lampard.

Stat attack Presenting the key stats ahead of the match

Arsenal haven't lost back-to-back home league games against Chelsea since November 2009. Their tally of 14 points from 14 matches is their worst record at this stage of a season since 1974-75. They could equal their worst Premier League run of eight games without a win. Chelsea's joint-top scorer Timo Werner (8) has failed to score in his last nine games across competitions.

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Arsenal predicted starting XI: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Pepe. Chelsea predicted starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Emerson; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic. Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Gabriel, Zouma, Silva, Tierney; Kante, Xhaka; Lacazette (vc), Mount (c), Saka; Abraham. Match prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea.

Information Timing and TV listing