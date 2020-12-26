Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to emerge as BCCI's highest-paid cricketer in 2020. According to a report in Times Now, the star fast bowler earned a whopping Rs. 1.38 crore in 2020 (excluding the annual contract fee). Kohli could have taken the top spot, however, he took paternity leave and is missing the ongoing second Test against Australia. Here's more.

Bumrah Breaking down Bumrah's earning in 2020

Bumrah is also one of the three players with an A+ contract. He is currently featuring in his fourth Test match this year. JB has also played nine ODIs and eight T20Is in 2020. The star bowler earned Rs. 15 lakh for every Test. He got Rs. 6 lakh for an ODI match, besides earning Rs. 3 lakh for a T20I.

Kohli, Jaddu Kohli and Jadeja finish second and third respectively

The 32-year-old Kohli, who played three Tests, nine ODIs and 10 T20Is, drew Rs. 1.29 crore. Had he played the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, he would have finished atop. Following him on the list is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who earned Rs. 96 lakh. The left-arm spinner, who is playing his second Test, featured in nine ODIs and four T20Is.

Rohit Rohit misses out on top five in the list

Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma could not make it to top five in the elusive list. Rohit missed a number of fixtures due to fitness issues. His New Zealand tour was cut short due to a calf issue. It forced him to miss the three ODIs and two Tests. He missed the ODI series, T20Is, and the first two Tests against Australia.

Bowling Bumrah shines for India on Day 1 at the MCG