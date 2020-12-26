Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 02:30 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to emerge as BCCI's highest-paid cricketer in 2020.
According to a report in Times Now, the star fast bowler earned a whopping Rs. 1.38 crore in 2020 (excluding the annual contract fee).
Kohli could have taken the top spot, however, he took paternity leave and is missing the ongoing second Test against Australia.
Here's more.
Bumrah is also one of the three players with an A+ contract.
He is currently featuring in his fourth Test match this year.
JB has also played nine ODIs and eight T20Is in 2020.
The star bowler earned Rs. 15 lakh for every Test. He got Rs. 6 lakh for an ODI match, besides earning Rs. 3 lakh for a T20I.
The 32-year-old Kohli, who played three Tests, nine ODIs and 10 T20Is, drew Rs. 1.29 crore.
Had he played the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, he would have finished atop.
Following him on the list is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who earned Rs. 96 lakh.
The left-arm spinner, who is playing his second Test, featured in nine ODIs and four T20Is.
Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma could not make it to top five in the elusive list.
Rohit missed a number of fixtures due to fitness issues.
His New Zealand tour was cut short due to a calf issue.
It forced him to miss the three ODIs and two Tests.
He missed the ODI series, T20Is, and the first two Tests against Australia.
Bumrah was excellent with the ball on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG.
He claimed 4/56 in the first innings, helping Team India bowl the Aussies out for 195.
With this feat, Bumrah now has 13 wickets at the MCG from just three innings so far.
His contributions will be immense as the Test progresses.
