India bowled Australia out for 195 on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. After managing 65/3 in the first session, Australia got 71 runs for the loss of two wickets in the second. They resumed the third session on 136/5 and lost the final five wickets for 59 runs. In reply, India have lost one wicket (36/1). Here's the report.

Quick wickets India get Green and Paine in quick succession

Australia needed Cameron Green and Tim Paine to play sensibly and see out the threat. However, Mohammed Siraj got the breakthrough with an inswinging delivery. Green (12) looked to flick the ball and was beaten on the inside edge. The ball hit his pads and a review couldn't save him. In the next over, R Ashwin dismissed Paine (13) to hand India the momentum.

Duo Cummins and Lyon add crucial 27 runs for ninth wicket

India removed Mitchell Starc next to reduce Australia at 164/8. However, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon added a vital 27-run stand to help their team get past 190. Lyon hit Bumrah for a few boundaries, before being adjudged LBW. The pacer conceded 16 runs in that over as Josh Hazlewood opened his account with a boundary. In the next over, Cummins was dismissed.

Starc Starc bowls a superb first over, dismisses Mayank

Mitchell Starc bowled an excellent first over. He came out all guns blazing and attacked Mayank Agarwal, who also saw an LBW appeal get turned down. However, in the final ball of the over, Starc dismissed Mayank with a brilliant sharp inswinging delivery. Mayank went for a review, but the bat never touched the ball. This was brilliant from Starc.

India Gill, Pujara see out the tricky phase