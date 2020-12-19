New Zealand will be aiming to get the job done against Pakistan in the second T20I on Sunday and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Kiwis will make some changes for tomorrow's encounter with Kane Williamson expected to return. New Zealand sealed an impressive five-wicket win in the first T20I and are the favorites for this encounter too. Here's more.

Kiwis With star players returning, New Zealand could be lethal

Besides Williamson, New Zealand are set to welcome back pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee. This will bolster the line-up and add more character. Kyle Jamieson will also feature and that promises to be a quality pace attack. The Kiwis will hope to apply the pressure on Pakistan early on and make the inroads from there. One expects quality on offer.

Pakistan Pakistan need to bounce back

Pakistan will hope to bounce back in the second T20I and need a complete show. In the absence of Babar Azam, the side struggled on Friday and stand-in skipper Shadab Khan will hope to rally his side. Mohammad Hafeez, who got a duck in the previous match, is their best bet in the middle. The bowling too needs an improvement.

Info Predicted starting XI of both teams

New Zealand predicted starting XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult. Pakistan predicted starting XI: Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi.

Details Dream11 team prediction, venue, timing and live streaming

Dream11 team prediction: Martin Guptill, Haider Ali, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (vc), Jimmy Neesham, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Haris Rauf. The match is set to be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton and will start at 11:30 AM IST. One can stream the match live on FanCode.

Information Pitch report and conditions