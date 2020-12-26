Former England cricketer and commentator Robin Jackman passed away on Friday at the age of 75. Jackman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012 and had undergone two operations to remove malignant tumors from his vocal cords. Sadly, he passed away only a day after his long-time Surrey team-mate John Edrich breathed his last. Here are further details.

Career A look at Jackman's international career for England

Jackman made his Test debut against West Indies in the year 1981. The right-arm fast-medium bowler played four Tests for England and claimed 14 wickets at an average of 31.78. He claimed one four-wicket haul (4/110). He also featured in 15 ODI matches, claiming a total of 19 scalps at 31.47, with a best of 3/41. He made his ODI debut in 1974.

Quote ICC issues a statement on Jackman

"'We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," ICC said in a statement.

Impressive Jackman was superb in First-Class and List A cricket

Jackman was a noted First-Class cricketer and he made his presence felt. He went on to play 399 FC matches, claiming a total of 1,402 scalps at an average of 22.80. Notably, he took 67 five-wicket-hauls, with a best of 8/40. He also played 288 List A matches, claiming 439 wickets in the process. He also racked up six five-wicket hauls.

Information Jackman is survived by his wife Yvonne and two daughters

After retirement from cricket, Jackman moved into the media and became a regular commentator for the South African broadcaster Supersport. He is survived by his wife Yvonne and two daughters.

Twitter Post Robin Jackman passes away