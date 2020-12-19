Australia wreaked havoc in the second innings with the ball against India on Day 3 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. India (244/10) had earned a crucial 53-run lead in the first innings, bowling Australia out for 191. Australia then dismissed India (36/9d), with Mohammed Shami retiring hurt. Tim Paine's side chased down a 90-run target. Here are the records broken.

AUS vs IND Dismal show in the second innings hurt India

India were well stationed at 188/3 in the first innings, before a mix-up accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket. India collapsed to be all out for 244. In reply, the Aussies were restricted to 139/8 at one stage, before Paine helped them get to 191. Australia charged in with the ball as the pacers made light work of the Indians to win the match.

Kohli Kohli registers a host of records with the bat

Kohli struck 74 in the first innings. This was his 23rd career Test fifty and a fifth versus Australia. Kohli has accumulated 7,318 career Test runs at 53.41. He surpassed the likes of Gary Kirsten (7,289) and Ross Taylor (7,285). Kohli also has 1,682 runs against Australia at 48.05. He became the first Indian batsman to surpass 500 runs at the Adelaide Oval (509).

2020 Kohli didn't slam a single international ton in 2020

It is interesting to note that Kohli finished the year 2020 without slamming a single international century (across formats). This was the first calendar year since 2008 when he remained sans a century in international cricket. The 32-year-old, who is set to miss the remainder of the series, played three Tests this year. His scores read: 2, 19, 3, 14, 74, 4.

Unwanted stats Unwanted record scripted by the Indian batsmen

Kohli registered his first Test loss after winning the toss as captain. Prithvi Shaw (0 and 4) registered his first single digit scores in Tests. Kohli has been run out twice in Tests. Notably, both instances have been at the Adelaide Oval. Cheteshwar Pujara now has two ducks in his last four innings in Australia. He registered his eighth career duck in Test cricket.

Information Lyon and Starc achieve these feats

Nathan Lyon (1/68) surpassed Makhaya Ntini (390) in terms of career Test scalps (391). Mitchell Starc, who claimed four wickets in this Test, has 248 scalps, equaling former Aussie bowler Richie Benaud. Starc also increased his tally to 46 scalps in Day-Night Tests.

Ashwin Ashwin notches these Test records

Indian spinner R Ashwin has raced to 370 career Test scalps. Notably, the senior player is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Australia-India Test matches (82). He is also the third-highest wicket-taker for India, surpassing Kapil Dev's tally of 79 scalps. Ashwin also registered his best bowling figures in an innings on Australian soil (4/55).

Duo Milestones for Aussie pacers Cummins and Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood (1/47 and 5/8) surpassed the 200-wicket mark in Tests (201). He has become the 18th Australian bowler to achieve this milestone. Hazlewood now has eight fifers in Test cricket and a third against Team India. Meanwhile, fellow right-arm pacer Pat Cummins has raced to 150 career Test wickets. Cummins claimed seven wickets in this Test match.

Unwanted records India post their lowest innings score in Tests

India's top-six batsmen were dismissed for just 19 runs on the board in the second innings. This is now the fewest tally by India's top-six in Tests. India slumped to their lowest innings score in 88 years when they recorded 36 in the opening session on Day 3. The previous lowest total by India in Tests was 42 against England in 1974.

Unique record No Indian batsmen reach double digits

This is the second instance in Test cricket where no batsman reached double digit scores in an innings. South Africa were dismissed for 30 against England at Edgbaston in 1924. Herbie Taylor was the highest run-scorer (7). And now for India, Mayank Agarwal (9) was the highest scorer in their total of 36.

Do you know? Australia maintain 100% win record in D/N Tests