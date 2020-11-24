The Australians were without the services of Steve Smith, the last time Team India toured Down Under in 2018/19. However, this time, his presence will bolster their middle-order in front of a sturdy pace-bowling attack. Considering the same, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has asked the Indian pacers to bowl in the fifth-stump channel to Smith. Here is more.

Reflecting on the same, Tendulkar spoke on Smith's unorthodox technique. "Smith's technique is unconventional. Normally, we tell a bowler in Test matches to bowl on and around off stump or maybe fourth-stump line," Tendulkar told PTI. "But for Smith, because he shuffles, maybe that line moves further away [from the off stump] by four to five inches."

Recently, Smith stated that he will be ready for the bouncer barrage of Indian seamers. Acknowledging that, Tendulkar said, "Smith, I read, said he is ready for the short-pitched stuff. Probably he is expecting bowlers to be aggressive up front with him. But I think he needs to be tested around off-stump channel. Keep him on [the] back foot and induce that early mistake."

It is interesting to note that New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner bowled constant bouncers to Smith during Australia's 2019/20 tour to the nation. He rightly executed his plans, which brought him success. However, Tendulkar has advised the Indian bowlers to try a different method.

As of now, Smith has aggregated 7,227 runs from 73 Tests, including 26 tons and three double hundreds. Interestingly, he has the second-best average (62.84) in the format after the legendary Sir Donald Bradman (20+ matches). His numbers are even incredible in the games against India. Against them, Smith has racked up 1,429 runs from ten Tests at a phenomenal average of 84.05.

