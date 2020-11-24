International cricket takes centre stage as Australia and India are set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series, starting November 27. The 50-over games will be followed by a three-T20I series and the traditional Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami will be at the helm in all three formats. We take a look at the records he can break Down Under.

ODIs Shami could become the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets

Shami has been the nucleus of Indian bowling attack across formats. Moreover, he has taken huge strides in ODIs of late. So far, he has snapped up 144 wickets from 77 ODIs at an average of 25.42. Shami is mere six wickets away from becoming the fastest Indian to 150 ODI scalps. Presently, the record is held by former speedster Ajit Agarkar (97 matches).

Do you know? He might also enter the top-five on overall tally

Overall, Shami could also be the second-fastest to 150 ODI scalps. While Australia's Mitchell Starc currently leads the club with 77 matches, Saqlain Mushtaq (78), Trent Boult (81), and Brett Lee (82) follow him on the tally.

Tests Shami could script this record in Test cricket

Since recovering from his hamstring injury in 2016, Shami has bounced back in Test cricket rather strongly. As of now, he has accounted for 180 wickets from 49 Tests at 27.36. In the impending series, he could become the second-fastest to 200 Test wickets among Indian seamers. Indian legend Kapil Dev holds this record (50) and is followed by Javagal Srinath (54).

SENA Shami can take 100 wickets in SENA countries